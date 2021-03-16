Big Ideas program seeks applications

The Institute for Informatics and Healthcare Innovation Lab have announced the Big Ideas 2021-2022 competition.
The Big Ideas program provides opportunities for collaborative clinical, operational and research teams to develop innovations in informatics and health-care delivery. Applicants must include a Washington University School of Medicine member, but members of other schools can take part as well.
Applicants can request up to $50,000; the deadline to submit a letter of intent is March 29. Learn more at sites.wustl.edu/bigideas.
Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.