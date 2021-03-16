THE RECORD

Big Ideas program seeks applications

The Institute for Informatics and Healthcare Innovation Lab have announced the Big Ideas 2021-2022 competition.

The Big Ideas program provides opportunities for collaborative clinical, operational and research teams to develop innovations in informatics and health-care delivery. Applicants must include a Washington University School of Medicine member, but members of other schools can take part as well.

Applicants can request up to $50,000; the deadline to submit a letter of intent is March 29. Learn more at sites.wustl.edu/bigideas

