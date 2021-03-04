Bowman receives grant to study Alzheimer’s disease

Gregory Bowman, associate professor of biochemistry and molecular biophysics at the School of Medicine, received a three-year $1,763,634 grant award from the National Institute on Aging of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) for his research titled “Structural basis for ApoE4-induced Alzheimer’s disease.”
