The U.S. and university flags over Brookings Hall are lowered to half-staff until sunset Saturday, March 27, as a mark of respect for those killed in the shooting March 22 in Boulder, Colo.
Read the presidential proclamation.
The U.S. and university flags over Brookings Hall are lowered to half-staff until sunset Saturday, March 27, as a mark of respect for those killed in the shooting March 22 in Boulder, Colo.
Read the presidential proclamation.
Flags lowered in memory of Colorado shooting victims
Second round of proposals opens for race and ethnicity cluster hire
Washington University receives Regional Sustainability Award
University named a ‘Women in the Workplace’ honoree
Palghat Ramachandran, professor of engineering, 75
Leah C. Lorendo, adjunct instructor in engineering, 66
Lawrence Coben, emeritus associate professor of neurology, 94
FUSIN promising in therapeutic agent delivery to brain tumor
Mathematician Frankel receives NSF CAREER Award
Barbara Kunkel: Prolific researcher, exceptional educator
Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.