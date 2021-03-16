John Hendrix, professor and chair of the Master of Fine Arts in Illustration & Visual Culture program at the Sam Fox School of Design & Visual Arts at Washington University in St. Louis, has been named Educator of the Year by 3×3, The Magazine of Contemporary Illustration.

John Hendrix (Photo: Whitney Curtis)

The honor was announced in conjunction with the release of 3×3’s Annual No. 17. The juried publication features hundreds of pieces by professional and student illustrators, graphic designers, art directors and editors, in categories ranging from advertising and animation to comics, children’s books, packaging and posters.

“Most students are not primarily looking for data and information, but mentorship and a relationship with a credible role model,” Hendrix told 3×3. “We often feel like we have a duty to provide ‘answers’ to our students, but if you answer their questions with a question back to them, and interrogate not just what they made but how they made it, and finally why they made it, self-discovery will follow.”

For the full Q&A or more information about 3×3, visit 3x3mag.com.