Irani, Smith named Presidential Management Fellows

By Neil Schoenherr

Katherine Irani, a master’s of public health student at the Brown School, and Kendra C. Smith, a master’s student in psychological and brain sciences in Arts & Sciences, both at Washington University in St. Louis, have been appointed Presidential Management Fellows (PMF) in the U.S. Office of Personnel Management. Both will be assigned to the Department of Health and Human Services’ Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Since 1977, the PMF program has matched outstanding graduate students with federal opportunities. The program is a leadership training ground. Fellows perform service to the American people while jumpstarting a career. They receive a full salary and benefits, challenging assignments, training and mentoring.

To learn more about the program, visit pmf.gov.

