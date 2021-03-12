THE RECORD

Obituary: Leah C. Lorendo, adjunct instructor in engineering, 66

Leah C. Lorendo, adjunct instructor at the McKelvey School of Engineering at Washington University in St. Louis, died Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, from complications of cancer. She was 66.

Lorendo co-taught the very popular graduate course in public speaking, “Communication Excellence for Influential Leadership,” with Thomas Gregory, her longtime business partner and friend. Many students, particularly international students, said that her class changed their lives. She also taught leadership, speaking, writing and presentation skills through the Technology & Leadership Center.

headshot of leah lorendo
Lorendo

“Leah helped our WashU Engineering graduate students fulfill one of our most fundamental needs: the desire to be heard and understood,” said Peggy Matson, program director and professor of practice at the Sever Institute. “She did it with great skill, inclusivity, love and grace. Leah has left her mark on hundreds of our next generation of leaders. We will all miss her dearly.”

A memorial Mass will be held in May at the Cathedral Basilica of St. Louis. Memorial contributions may be made to Catholic Charities of St. Louis.

Read the full obituary on the engineering website.

