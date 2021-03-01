THE RECORD

Plans moving forward for in-person Commencement

Washington University is moving forward with in-person Commencement ceremonies on the Danforth Campus in May for members of the classes of 2020 and 2021 and a limited number of guests.

Read the details here.

