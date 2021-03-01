Washington University is moving forward with in-person Commencement ceremonies on the Danforth Campus in May for members of the classes of 2020 and 2021 and a limited number of guests.
Read the details here.
Plans moving forward for in-person Commencement
Join the Green Cup competition in March
Holtzman, Karch honored for research into neurodegenerative diseases
Journal names Kouvelis editor-in-chief
Olynyk named inaugural Medicine & Media Arts Initiative fellow
Lawrence Coben, emeritus associate professor of neurology, 94
Dorothy Elliott, former assistant director of Ervin Scholars Program, 84
Luis Glaser, former head of biological chemistry department, 88
Postdoctoral scholar receives NIH fellowship award
Wang receives grant to study volatiles in early solar system
