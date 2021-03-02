Professors Emeriti meeting set March 8

The university Society of Professors Emeriti will hold its regular monthly meeting via Zoom at 12:30 p.m. Monday, March. 8.

Susan Frehlich Appleton, the Lemma Barkeloo & Phoebe Couzins Professor of Law at Washington University School of Law, will speak on “Families Under Construction: Parentage, Adoption and Assisted Reproduction.”

Visit here to learn more about the organization.

The Society of Professors Emeriti comprises retired Washington University in St. Louis faculty members and retired administration officers who worked at the university for at least 10 years.