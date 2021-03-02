THE RECORD

Professors Emeriti meeting set March 8

The university Society of Professors Emeriti will hold its regular monthly meeting via Zoom at 12:30 p.m. Monday, March. 8.

 Susan Frehlich Appleton, the Lemma Barkeloo & Phoebe Couzins Professor of Law at Washington University School of Law, will speak on  “Families Under Construction: Parentage, Adoption and Assisted Reproduction.”

Visit here to learn more about the organization. To RSVP for the meeting and get the Zoom link, contact Angela Potter at  angelapotter@wustl.edu.

The Society of Professors Emeriti comprises retired Washington University in St. Louis faculty members and retired administration officers who worked at the university for at least 10 years.

