Professors Emeriti meeting set March 8

The university Society of Professors Emeriti will hold its regular monthly meeting via Zoom at 12:30 p.m. Monday, March. 8.
Susan Frehlich Appleton, the Lemma Barkeloo & Phoebe Couzins Professor of Law at Washington University School of Law, will speak on “Families Under Construction: Parentage, Adoption and Assisted Reproduction.”
Visit here to learn more about the organization. To RSVP for the meeting and get the Zoom link, contact Angela Potter at angelapotter@wustl.edu.
The Society of Professors Emeriti comprises retired Washington University in St. Louis faculty members and retired administration officers who worked at the university for at least 10 years.
