THE RECORD

Ramani lab awarded grant to update power plants

The U.S. Department of Energy has awarded researchers from the McKelvey School of Engineering at Washington University in St. Louis a $500,000 grant to integrate high-performance redox flow batteries in power plants to increase efficiency, reduce emissions and improve grid stability by storing excess electricity when demand is low and dispatching it when demand is high.

Vijay Ramani and Shri Sankarasubramanian
Ramani (right) and Sankarasubramanian at work. (Photo: James Byard/Washington University)

The research team will be scaling up a titanium-cerium redox flow battery, developed in the lab of Vijay Ramani, the Roma B. & Raymond H. Wittcoff Distinguished University Professor in energy, environmental and chemical engineering. Ramani will collaborate with co-principal investigators Benjamin Kumfer, research assistant professor; and Shrihari Sankarasubramanian, research scientist. The team is partnering with local utility Ameren Missouri and electrochemical technology firm Giner Inc.

The two-year grant is part of the National Energy Technology Laboratory’s Energy Storage for Fossil Fuel Energy Systems program, which funds non-carbon capture, maturing energy storage technologies that have the potential to be integrated to large-scale power plants.

Leave a Comment

Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.

You Might Also Like

Latest from the Record

Announcements

Campus blood drive Tuesday

Life/Lines is back for 2021

Flags lowered in memory of Colorado shooting victims

Notables

Weiss to discuss Goya for Metropolitan Museum

Sam Fox School to honor distinguished alumni

Calfee named division director in orthopedic surgery

Obituaries

Charles J. Kilo, professor of clinical medicine, 94

Palghat Ramachandran, professor of engineering, 75

Leah C. Lorendo, adjunct instructor in engineering, 66

Research Wire

Ramani lab awarded grant to update power plants

Researchers observe new isotope of fluorine

An receives grant to study egg consumption

The View From Here

3.29.21

2.22.21

2.15.21

Washington People

Barbara Kunkel: Prolific researcher, exceptional educator

Eric W. Carson

Jack Kirkland

Who Knew WashU?

Who Knew WashU? 1.27.21

Who Knew WashU? 1.13.21

Who Knew WashU? 12.9.20