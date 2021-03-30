Rep. Bush to address climate change

Bush

Washington University will partner with the University of Missouri-St. Louis to present the Missouri Climate Dialogues webinar at 5 p.m. Wednesday, April 7, with a presentation titled “Green Recovery, Climate Solutions and a Just Transition.”

U.S. Rep. Cori Bush, D-St. Louis, will join local climate experts to discuss concrete steps that can move the needle on climate change in Missouri. The event is part of an international campaign designed to increase awareness about the issue. For more information, and to register for the event, visit the university’s Climate Change Program website.