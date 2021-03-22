Sam Fox School welcomes national ACSA conference

The Sam Fox School of Design & Visual Arts is serving as host for “Expanding the View: Prospect(s) for Architectural Education Futures,” the 109th annual meeting of the Association of Collegiate Schools of Architecture (ACSA).

More than a dozen Sam Fox School faculty, students and alumni will take part in the conference, which is being held virtually this year March 24-26. Heather Woofter, the Sam and Marilyn Fox Professor and director of the College of Architecture and Graduate School of Architecture & Urban Design, is part of the four-person conference steering committee. Panels, discussions and virtual tours will range from “Teaching Suburbia Now” and “Environmental Logistics” to “The Divided City” and the “St. Louis Arch and Urbanism.” Programming is limited to conference registrants. For a complete schedule and list of participants, visit samfoxschool.wustl.edu or asca-arch.org.

The ACSA was founded in 1912 with 10 charter members, Washington University among them. Today, the association includes all accredited professional architecture degree programs in the United States and Canada, as well as international schools and two- and four-year programs. In all, the ACSA represents more than 7,000 faculty educating more than 40,000 students.