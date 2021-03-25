THE RECORD

Second round of proposals opens for race and ethnicity cluster hire

Schools and departments on the Danforth Campus are invited to submit a second round of proposals to hire faculty members whose research area focuses on race and ethnicity, the Office of the Provost announced. Proposals are welcome for both faculty searches and target of opportunity hires.

Through this cluster hire initiative, Washington University in St. Louis aims to build a world-class research program on race and ethnicity, adding depth to the prominent scholarship already underway at the university on issues of race and ethnicity. 

Collaborative and trans-disciplinary proposals are encouraged. The deadline is May 1. Learn more and submit proposals on the provost’s website.

Leave a Comment

Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.

You Might Also Like

Latest from the Record

Announcements

Flags lowered in memory of Colorado shooting victims

Second round of proposals opens for race and ethnicity cluster hire

Apply to join Danforth Staff Council

Notables

Washington University receives Regional Sustainability Award

University named a ‘Women in the Workplace’ honoree

Guilak recognized for research in cartilage engineering

Obituaries

Palghat Ramachandran, professor of engineering, 75

Leah C. Lorendo, adjunct instructor in engineering, 66

Lawrence Coben, emeritus associate professor of neurology, 94

Research Wire

FUSIN promising in therapeutic agent delivery to brain tumor

Mathematician Frankel receives NSF CAREER Award

Bowman receives grant to study Alzheimer’s disease

The View From Here

2.22.21

2.15.21

2.1.21

Washington People

Barbara Kunkel: Prolific researcher, exceptional educator

Eric W. Carson

Jack Kirkland

Who Knew WashU?

Who Knew WashU? 1.27.21

Who Knew WashU? 1.13.21

Who Knew WashU? 12.9.20