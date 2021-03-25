Second round of proposals opens for race and ethnicity cluster hire

Schools and departments on the Danforth Campus are invited to submit a second round of proposals to hire faculty members whose research area focuses on race and ethnicity, the Office of the Provost announced. Proposals are welcome for both faculty searches and target of opportunity hires.

Through this cluster hire initiative, Washington University in St. Louis aims to build a world-class research program on race and ethnicity, adding depth to the prominent scholarship already underway at the university on issues of race and ethnicity.

Collaborative and trans-disciplinary proposals are encouraged. The deadline is May 1. Learn more and submit proposals on the provost’s website.