The View From Here 3.29.21

"Homecoming Voices"
Rehearsals are underway for the Performing Arts Department’s production of “Homecoming Voices,” including ” “Solastalgia.” The project, with four component plays, will debut April 9. (Photo: Jerry Naunheim Jr./Washington University)
"Homecoming Voices,"
Actors rehearse for the Performing Arts Department’s production of “Homecoming Voices,” including “The Nicest White People America Has Ever Produced.” The project, with four component plays, will debut April 9. (Photo: Jerry Naunheim Jr./Washington University)
Bears baseball
Senior Ryan Loutos pitches for the Bears in their March 20 game against DePauw at Irv Utz Stadium. The Bears won both games of the double-header, 12-1 and 10-0. (Photo: Danny Reise/Washington University)
Men's Baseball
First baseman Bo Anderson, a junior, makes a play during the Bears game March 20 against DePauw at Irv Utz Stadium. (Photo: Danny Reise/Washington University)
Queeny tower demolition
A 400-foot crane starts tearing down the exterior of Queeny Tower one floor at a time March 9. Queeny Tower has stood at the corner of Kingshighway and Barnes-Jewish Plaza for 55 years and is coming down to make way for an expansion on the Medical Campus. (Photo: Matt Miller/School of Medicine)
