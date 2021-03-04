University Libraries seeks entries for student research awards

University Libraries announced a new research award designed to engage students’ research with collections from the Julian Edison Department of Special Collections. The Mendel Sato Research Award seeks submissions from students engaged in original research in courses taught in departments on the Danforth Campus.
The deadline is May 7. Winning students receive a $500 prize. Learn more on the libraries’ website.
