Volunteers sought for Commencement events

Washington University in St. Louis will be holding multiple Commencement ceremonies on May 20, 21 and 30 and seeks staff volunteers to help them run smoothly.

This year’s ceremonies will look different, but the Commencement office still needs ample volunteers to ensure a safe and memorable experience for graduates and their guests. If you are able to assist this year, fill out the volunteer form

Facemasks and hand sanitizer will be provided, and volunteer roles will allow for social distancing. The university will take safety precautions, work closely with its COVID Monitoring Team and medical experts and strictly follow St. Louis County guidelines to keep staff volunteers safe.

For further details about the ceremonies, visit the Commencement website.

