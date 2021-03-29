Wagenseil receives grant for aortic aneurysm research

Wagenseil

Jessica Wagenseil, associate professor of mechanical engineering and materials science and vice dean for faculty advancement at the McKelvey School of Engineering at Washington University in St. Louis, has received a two-year $100,000 grant from the Marfan Foundation for a project titled “Targeting elastic fiber degradation in thoracic aortic aneurysms.”

Founded in 1981, the Marfan Foundation’s mission is to save lives and improve the quality of life of individuals with Marfan syndrome and other genetic aortic conditions.