Weiss to discuss Goya for Metropolitan Museum

Monika Weiss, associate professor of art at the Sam Fox School of Design & Visual Arts at Washington University in St. Louis, and a prominent Polish-American artist, will discuss the work of Spanish artist Francisco Goya (1746-1828), as well as her own transdisciplinary practice, for The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.

The prerecorded talk, which will be streamed on The Met’s Facebook and YouTube channels beginning at 6 p.m. Friday, April 2, is part of the museum’s “Artists on Artworks” series. Weiss will explore links between Goya and her own work, which frequently investigates the relationship between the body and history while also evoking rituals of lamentation and the aftermath of trauma. For more information about the talk, visit metmuseum.org.

In addition, Weiss’ “Monument | Anti-Monument” remains on view (by appointment only) through April 22 at the Kranzberg Arts Foundation in St. Louis. The exhibition collects the artist’s works in drawing, photography, film and musical composition as well as a 3D rendering of a forthcoming outdoor monument piece — all relating to Weiss’ ongoing project “Nirbhaya,” which explores the tensions between collective memory, public memorialization and the forgotten victims of everyday violence. For more information about the exhibition, visit kranzbergartsfoundation.org.