‘What we’re made of’

By Javier Ventura and Anne Davis Cleary

This week marks one year since everything changed — our jobs, our lives, our spirit. Yet, as COVID-19 upended our days, the Washington University in St. Louis community — our faculty, students, staff and friends — refused to lose hope. This video shows how, as we as a community have carried on and continue to serve the greater good. We thank you, and are hopeful for better days ahead.

