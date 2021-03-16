THE RECORD

Wysession receives award for science literacy work

Michael Wysession
Wysession

Michael Wysession, professor of earth and planetary sciences in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis, was recently named the winner of the 2021 Geosciences in the Media Award of the American Association of Petroleum Geologists, the world’s largest society of professional geologists. This honor recognizes Wysession’s many achievements in promoting geoscience literacy and education, including his contributions to the “Great Courses” video lecture series.

