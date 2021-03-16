Wysession receives award for science literacy work

Michael Wysession, professor of earth and planetary sciences in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis, was recently named the winner of the 2021 Geosciences in the Media Award of the American Association of Petroleum Geologists, the world’s largest society of professional geologists. This honor recognizes Wysession’s many achievements in promoting geoscience literacy and education, including his contributions to the “Great Courses” video lecture series.
Read more from the Department of Earth and Planetary Sciences.
Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.