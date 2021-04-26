Climate Stories winners announced

The Midwest Climate Summit recently announced the winners of its Climate Stories contest. The multimedia art competition challenged students to explain how climate change affects them in four categories: visual arts, film/photography, written word and performing arts.
Students from 15 universities submitted more than 50 works of art for consideration, each reflecting different personal perspectives and insights on climate change.
View all of the winning entries here.
Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.