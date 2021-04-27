Deeds appointed interim vice provost and university librarian

Deeds

Leland Deeds, associate university librarian at Washington University in St. Louis, has been appointed interim vice provost and university librarian, Provost Beverly Wendland announced.

Deeds’ appointment will begin Saturday, May 1. Denise Stephens will complete her tenure as vice provost and university librarian May 14 and then begin her new appointment as dean of libraries at the University of Oklahoma.

In his current role, Deeds has overseen the collection management and access services division. He leads the full collection life cycle for print, electronic and digital objects.

Deeds will lead University Libraries until a permanent vice provost is appointed.