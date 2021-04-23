THE RECORD

Dirks joins panel on U.S.-China educational exchanges

Dirks

Kurt Dirks, vice chancellor for international affairs and director of the McDonnell International Scholars Academy at Washington University in St. Louis, joined an expert panel of policymakers and education administrators to offer perspectives on the current state of U.S.-China educational exchanges and the future direction of such programs.

The John L. Thornton China Center at the Brookings Institution hosted the event April 12. View a recording of the panel discussion.

