Markowitz appointed to professional development role

Scott Markowitz, MD, has been named inaugural vice chair for professional development and diversity, equity and inclusion in the Department of Anesthesiology at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis.

Markowitz will work closely with other senior leaders in the department, as well as with university and health system leaders. Markowitz has been associate vice chair for faculty development in the Department of Anesthesiology at the University of Colorado and Children’s Hospital of Colorado.

