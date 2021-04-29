New promotional product licensees named

Following a collaborative, cross-campus process, 13 companies have been selected to offer branded clothing and other promotional items for the Washington University community starting July 1.
Departments, student groups and other affiliated organizations can choose among these companies, which were found to support WashU merchandising principles of engagement, stewardship, innovation, sustainability and education.
Learn more about the process and the companies on the Office of Public Affairs website.
