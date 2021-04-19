Olin-Brookings initiative to address opioid epidemic

Olin Business School (Photo: Jerry Naunheim Jr./Washington University)

The Bellwether Foundation Inc. has awarded Olin Business School at Washington University in St. Louis and the Brookings Institution a $750,000 grant to improve the quality of life for people in St. Louis and across the country.

The three-year initiative will bring together policy experts and scholars to deeply analyze a single major policy issue each year. The panels will issue practical and realistic recommendations informing business strategy and public policy.

The first seven-member commission — in partnership with Olin’s Center for Analytics and Business Insights — will demonstrate how new technologies can curb opioid trafficking and potentially more than 100 other equally destructive examples of illicit trafficking.

The commission also will evaluate existing policy obstacles and reveal opportunities where policy changes can enable industry and government to implement a real-time detection and alert system across industry and government agencies.

