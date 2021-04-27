Olin Business School to honor distinguished alumni

Casale

Carl Casale, EMBA ’92, senior agricultural partner of Ospraie Ag Science and a respected leader in the agriculture and food industries, will receive the Dean’s Medal from Olin Business School at Washington University in St. Louis on April 30 as part of the school’s annual Olin Distinguished Alumni Awards.

In addition to Casale, Olin will honor four outstanding alumni who have attained distinction in their careers. This year’s honorees are Andrew Rubin, BSBA ’98, CEO and co-founder of Illumio; Eric Veiel, MBA ’99, co-head of global equity and head of U.S. equity at T. Rowe Price; Rob Vitale, PMBA ’94, president and CEO of Post Holdings Inc.; and Kelli P. Washington, BSBA ’94, managing director of research and investment strategy at Cleveland Clinic Investment Office.

The Olin Distinguished Alumni Awards will take place virtually this year, beginning with the Distinguished Alumni Awards panel at 8 a.m. Friday, April 30. This event is co-hosted by the Bauer Leadership Center and Century Club Business Series.

The Distinguished Alumni Awards Program will take place from 6-7 p.m. Central. Both events are free to attend, but registration is required. Access links will be provided prior to the events.

Read more about Casale and the Olin Distinguished Alumni Awards recipients on the Olin Business School blog.