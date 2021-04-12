THE RECORD

Reagh named APS ‘Rising Star’

The Association for Psychological Sciences (APS) has named Zachariah Reagh a “Rising Star.”

Reagh is assistant professor of psychological and brain sciences in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis. His research focuses on representation and remembrance of experiences and how they change as we age.

Reagh

The Rising Star designation is given to “outstanding APS members in the earliest stages of their research career post-PhD,” according to APS. Rising Stars have published innovative research that already has advanced the field of psychology.

In his research, Reagh’s lab uses realistic stimuli, including movies and stories, in combination with behavioral experiments and neuroimaging techniques to learn more about how the brain parses, stores and retrieves experiences, and how those processes change in healthy aging brains as well as in those with age-related pathologies.

