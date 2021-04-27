THE RECORD

Researchers to study impact of IBD meds on COVID vaccine

The Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis has received a $1.3 million grant from The Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust to support the work of Parakkal Deepak, MBBS, assistant professor of medicine in the Division of Gastroenterology, and Alfred H.J. Kim, MD, PhD, assistant professor of medicine in the Division of Rheumatology.

The funded project will assess the quality, quantity and durability of antibody responses after vaccination against SARS-CoV-2 in patients with inflammatory bowel disease and other autoimmune diseases. Because patients with IDB often require immunosuppressive medications that have been shown to have a negative impact on the antibody responses to vaccines against influenza, streptococcus pneumonia and hepatitis B, there is concern that those medications also may make COVID-19 vaccines less effective.

Leave a Comment

Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.

You Might Also Like

Latest from the Record

Announcements

Help celebrate 2021 graduates

Students invited to apply to be a Faith in the Vaccine Ambassador

E-waste recycling, paper shredding April 20 and 27

Notables

Deeds appointed interim vice provost and university librarian

Olin Business School to honor distinguished alumni

Climate Stories winners announced

Obituaries

Larry J. Johnson, longtime employee in environmental health, 68

Charles J. Kilo, professor of clinical medicine, 94

Palghat Ramachandran, professor of engineering, 75

Research Wire

Researchers to study impact of IBD meds on COVID vaccine

Plant sex chromosomes defy evolutionary models

Olin-Brookings initiative to address opioid epidemic

The View From Here

4.26.21

4.12.21

4.5.21

Washington People

Barbara Kunkel: Prolific researcher, exceptional educator

Eric W. Carson

Jack Kirkland

Who Knew WashU?

Who Knew WashU? 1.27.21

Who Knew WashU? 1.13.21

Who Knew WashU? 12.9.20