Sacks named division director in plastic and reconstructive surgery

Justin M. Sacks, MD, a highly respected microvascular surgeon with expertise in complex surgeries involving cancer and trauma, has been named director of the Division of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis.

Sacks

Sacks also has been installed as the Sydney M. Shoenberg Jr. and Robert H. Shoenberg Endowed Chair in Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, an endowment supported through The Foundation for Barnes-Jewish Hospital.

“We are thrilled to have Dr. Sacks join a long line of distinguished leaders in plastic and reconstructive surgery, including his predecessor, Dr. Susan Mackinnon,” said Timothy J. Eberlein, MD, the Bixby Professor of Surgery and head of the Department of Surgery. “He is a superb microvascular surgeon who leads by example, and he is an exceptional role model for our faculty and students.”

Sacks specializes in a surgical procedure known as microvascular reconstruction. It involves transferring tissue from one part of the body to another to reconstruct defects caused by cancer, trauma or hereditary conditions. His skill set ranges from the head and neck to the breast, abdomen, pelvis and limbs.

