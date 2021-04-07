Scientist receives early-career grant

Claire Masteller, assistant professor of earth and planetary sciences in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis, won a $149,417 grant from the U.S. Army Research Office’s Early Career Program.
The award supports Masteller’s experimental exploration of feedbacks between fluvial bedrock erosion processes and rock damage processes.
