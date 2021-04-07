THE RECORD

Spencer named to leadership role in medical education

Abby L. Spencer, MD, has been named vice chair of education and professor of medicine in the Department of Medicine at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis.

She also has been named director of the Academy of Educators at the School of Medicine and to the editorial board of the Journal of General Internal Medicine.  

Learn more on the Department of Medicine site.

