The View From Here 4.12.21

An audience enjoys a performance of "The Covid Mysteries" as the sun sets over Mudd Field on April 9. Read more about the Performing Arts Department's effort to bring the show to life during a pandemic. (Photo: Whitney Curtis/Washington University)
An audience enjoys a performance of “The Covid Mysteries” as the sun sets over Mudd Field on April 9. Read more about the Performing Arts Department’s effort to bring the show to life during a pandemic. (Photo: Whitney Curtis/Washington University)
Actors perform the play “The Covid Mysteries” April 9. The Performing Arts Department presented the show outdoors on Mudd Field using a mobile stage, the first live theater on campus in more than a year. (Photo: Whitney Curtis/Washington University)
An audience enjoys a live performance April 9 on Mudd Field of the play “The Covid Mysteries.” (Photo: Whitney Curtis/Washington University)
Hostile Terrain 94, an exhibition composed of 3,200 handwritten toe tags memorializing the lives lost in the Sonoran Desert in Arizona between the mid-1990s and 2019, is prepared for display in the Danforth University Center’s north entrance. Some of those tags are shown here on April 12. (Photo: Joe Angeles/Washington University)
Karina Marin, a first-year graduate student at the Brown School, works on the display April 12 of “Hostile Terrain 94.” The participatory exhibition is composed of 3,200 handwritten toe tags memorializing the lives lost in the Sonoran Desert in Arizona between the mid-1990s and 2019. It will be displayed in the DUC. (Photo: Joe Angeles/Washington University)
Construction workers install the information center booth March 30 at the top of the Central West End Metrolink station stop. (Photo: Matt Miller/School of Medicine)
The Barnes-Jewish Hospital sign towers above the tree blossoms on March 30. (Photo: Matt Miller/School of Medicine)
First-year medical student Jake Hogan studies outside March 30 near blooming flowers and trees. Hogan, who lives at the Core, pulled his chair out from his apartment. (Photo: Matt Miller/School of Medicine)
Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.