The View From Here 4.5.21

spring scenes
A canopy of cherry blossoms can be seen March 29 between the Knight Center (left) and Anheuser-Busch Hall. (Photo: Joe Angeles/Washington University)
spring blooms
Students walk March 29 in front of Crow Hall with spring blooms. (Photo: Joe Angeles/Washington University)
"Experimental Fashion Design" class
A project in progress March 24 in the “Experimental Fashion Design” class at the Sam Fox School. (Photo: Whitney Curtis/Washington University)
fashion design students
Students working with a design form oMarch 24 in their “Experimental Fashion Design” class in the Sam Fox School. (Photo: Whitney Curtis/Washington University)
"Experimental Fashion Design"
A student works March 24 in the “Experimental Fashion Design” class. (Photo: Whitney Curtis/Washington University)
Sam Fox class
Jennifer Ingram (left), senior lecturer at the Sam Fox School, works with a student March 24 in the “Experimental Fashion Design” class. (Photo: Whitney Curtis/Washington University)
Ibby's Butterfly Garden
Daffodils have popped up in Ibby’s Butterfly Garden, with the Gaylord Music Library in the background. (Photo: Joe Angeles/Washington University)
spring
Magnolia tree blossoms are seen March 29 in Ibby’s Butterfly Garden in front of the Danforth University Center. (Photo: Joe Angeles/Washington University)
Spring blossoms
Spring blossoms are visible March 29 in front of the Francis Olympic Field gate. (Photo: Joe Angeles/Washington University)
