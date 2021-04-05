Skip to content
The View From Here 4.5.21
Spring blossoms are visible March 29 in front of the Francis Olympic Field gate. (Photo: Joe Angeles/Washington University)
A canopy of cherry blossoms can be seen March 29 between the Knight Center (left) and Anheuser-Busch Hall. (Photo: Joe Angeles/Washington University)
Students walk March 29 in front of Crow Hall with spring blooms. (Photo: Joe Angeles/Washington University)
A project in progress March 24 in the “Experimental Fashion Design” class at the Sam Fox School. (Photo: Whitney Curtis/Washington University)
Students working with a design form oMarch 24 in their “Experimental Fashion Design” class in the Sam Fox School. (Photo: Whitney Curtis/Washington University)
A student works March 24 in the “Experimental Fashion Design” class. (Photo: Whitney Curtis/Washington University)
Jennifer Ingram (left), senior lecturer at the Sam Fox School, works with a student March 24 in the “Experimental Fashion Design” class. (Photo: Whitney Curtis/Washington University)
Daffodils have popped up in Ibby’s Butterfly Garden, with the Gaylord Music Library in the background. (Photo: Joe Angeles/Washington University)
Magnolia tree blossoms are seen March 29 in Ibby’s Butterfly Garden in front of the Danforth University Center. (Photo: Joe Angeles/Washington University)
Spring blossoms are visible March 29 in front of the Francis Olympic Field gate. (Photo: Joe Angeles/Washington University)
Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.