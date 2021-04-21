Thurtene hosts benefit art auction this weekend





Inspired by the theme “Dream On,” local students and artists created works for the benefit auction.

Thurtene, the Washington in St. Louis junior honorary, will host “Dream On,” a virtual art show and benefit auction, from noon Saturday, April 24, through Sunday, April 25. The art, which will be available to view starting at noon Friday, April 23, was submitted by local artists of all levels, from elementary school students to professional artists. Pieces start at $13. Proceeds will benefit Tent Mission STL, which provides emergency tent sheltering, supplies and support to the unhoused in St. Louis.

“There are so many talented people within the St. Louis community with so many different dreams,” Holly Lawrence, Thurtene president. “We are so excited to be able to use the platform of Thurtene to serve as a space to display all this wonderful art. Thurtene has always been a celebration of the St. Louis community, and we are so excited to be able to continue to do that even in these trying times.”

Thurtene was forced to cancel its annual carnival, known for being the longest-running student-run carnival in the United States, for a second year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.