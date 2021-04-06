Washington University in St. Louis’ International Travel Oversight Committee recently announced that its international travel policies in place this spring will extend through July 2021.
To learn more, visit the university’s global page.
Washington University in St. Louis’ International Travel Oversight Committee recently announced that its international travel policies in place this spring will extend through July 2021.
To learn more, visit the university’s global page.
Update on summer university-sponsored international travel
Sacks named division director in plastic and reconstructive surgery
Junior wins Goldwater scholarship
Holmes awarded HHMI fellowship for promising early-career scientists
Charles J. Kilo, professor of clinical medicine, 94
Palghat Ramachandran, professor of engineering, 75
Ramani lab awarded grant to update power plants
Researchers observe new isotope of fluorine
Barbara Kunkel: Prolific researcher, exceptional educator
Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.