Cohen, Moreland win Earth and Planetary Sciences awards

The Department of Earth and Planetary Sciences in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis announced its 2021 awards for graduating seniors.

Graduating seniors (from left) Maia Cohen, Ellie Moreland and Olivia Shaw received rock hammers on May 21. (Courtesy photo)

Maia Cohen won this year’s Ernest L. Ohle, Jr. Prize. The Ohle Prize is presented to the senior judged to have the greatest promise for a successful career in earth or planetary sciences and who has demonstrated superior academic achievement. After graduation, Cohen will be moving to Boston to pursue a doctorate in geophysics through the Massachusetts Institute of Technology-Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution Joint Program.

Ellie Moreland won this year’s Courtney Werner Memorial Prize. The Werner Prize is awarded to a senior student who has majored in earth and planetary sciences and who has demonstrated outstanding academic achievement. Following graduation, Moreland will be attending Rice University to pursue a doctorate in earth, environmental and planetary sciences under the direction of fellow Washington University alumna Kirsten Siebach.

The department also recognized Moreland and graduating senior Andrew Guertin with departmental distinctions for their undergraduate theses. Read more on the department website.