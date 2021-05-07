Darcy receives Gold Medal from interventional radiology society

Darcy

Michael D. Darcy, MD, professor of radiology and associate professor of surgery at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, has been awarded a Gold Medal from the Society of Interventional Radiology.

The award was given in recognition of his distinguished and extraordinary service to the society as well as his achievements in advancing the quality of medicine and patient care through interventional radiology. The Gold Medal is the society’s highest honor.

Interventional radiologists use imaging techniques to guide minimally invasive surgical procedures to diagnose and treat many kinds of conditions. Darcy, a former chief of the interventional radiology section at the university’s Mallinckrodt Institute of Radiology, is known for his expertise in management of gastrointestinal bleeding and interventions on the portal vein that leads to the liver.

