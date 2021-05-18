THE RECORD

French Connexions hosts ‘Video Games in Translation’

By Liam Otten

The French Connexions Cultural Center at Washington University in St. Louis will host a virtual symposium on “Video Games in Translation” on Saturday, May 22.

Lionel Cuillé, founding director of French Connexions and teaching professor of French in Arts & Sciences, organized the event, which will feature lectures and panel discussions with more than a dozen academics and industry professionals. Sessions will explore the place of video games on American campuses and in the city of Quebec (home to industry powerhouse Ubisoft Quebec); their role in teaching language and culture; and questions related to gender and stereotyping.

“Video Games in Translation” is co-sponsored by Washington University, Webster University and Saint Louis University, and is made possible by the Cultural Services of the French Embassy in the United States and by the Quebec delegation in Chicago. The event is free, but registration is required. For more information, visit French Connexions on Facebook.

