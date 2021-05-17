Get ready for Workday launch in July

Washington University in St. Louis’ future human resources and financial administrative system, called Workday, will launch July 1 as part of the multiyear MyDay program.

Employees can begin learning everything they need to know and do ahead of Workday’s launch on readiness pages tailored to their roles as staff or manager. The pages are available on the Get Ready section of the MyDay website. Faculty readiness pages will be shared directly in coming weeks. In the meantime, faculty can review the staff and manager readiness pages if desired.

This new chapter with Workday will provide enhanced self-service capabilities, more robust reporting and increased transparency of information.

While exciting, these momentous changes will require staff to have flexibility and grace with one another along the way. The project team has built a robust support system to help people navigate Workday. Learn more about how to get help.