Hammond receives Merck research fellowship

J. Gmerice Hammond, MD, a cardiologist and health policy research fellow in the Cardiovascular Division at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, has received a Merck Fellowship Research Award from the Association of Black Cardiologists and the American College of Cardiology.
Hammond is one of three award recipients who will be honored in a virtual ceremony May 17 as part of the annual meeting of the American College of Cardiology.
Hammond, who also has a master’s degree in public health, is focused on understanding how health-care policy affects racial inequities in cardiovascular disease outcomes and whether changes in health-care policy could help reduce those inequities.
Read more on the School of Medicine site.
