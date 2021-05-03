THE RECORD

Hammond receives Merck research fellowship

Gmerice Hammond
Hammond

J. Gmerice Hammond, MD, a cardiologist and health policy research fellow in the Cardiovascular Division at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, has received a Merck Fellowship Research Award from the Association of Black Cardiologists and the American College of Cardiology.

Hammond is one of three award recipients who will be honored in a virtual ceremony May 17 as part of the annual meeting of the American College of Cardiology.

Hammond, who also has a master’s degree in public health, is focused on understanding how health-care policy affects racial inequities in cardiovascular disease outcomes and whether changes in health-care policy could help reduce those inequities. 

