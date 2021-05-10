HR offers class for staff on effective habits

The Office of Human Resources is offering a virtual four-part class for staff titled “Creating Habits That Stick.”
Each session lasts an hour; the first will be May 27. Topics include the power of habits; how to create good ones and break bad ones; understanding your environment; and the importance of accountability. Learn more and register for the class here.
