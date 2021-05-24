THE RECORD

Humphreys named vice president of research society for physician-scientists

Benjamin D. Humphreys, MD, PhD, director of the Division of Nephrology at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, has been named vice president of the American Society for Clinical Investigation (ASCI), a medical honor society that advances research by physician-scientists.

Benjamin Humphreys
Nephrologist Benjamin Humphreys, MD, PhD (right), is director of the Division of Nephrology at the School of Medicine. (Photo: Matt Miller/School of Medicine)

Humphreys, the Joseph Friedman Professor of Renal Diseases in Medicine, will serve as the society’s president during the 2023-24 term, making him at that point the university’s fourth faculty member to lead the 114-year-old organization.

Humphreys is internationally recognized for his clinical skills and his research on kidney fibrosis, stem cells and regenerative medicine. Earlier this year, Humphreys also was invited to join the board of scientific counselors for the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases of the National Institutes of Health (NIH). In this role, Humphreys will serve on a panel that helps evaluate research projects. See more information on Humphrey’s new roles at ASCI and at NIDDK.

Originally published by the School of Medicine

