Libraries’ Neureuther essay contest winners named

Washington University Libraries has selected the winners of the 2021 Neureuther Student Book Collection Essay Competition.
The Neureuther competition offers first and second prizes, of $1,000 and $500, to both undergraduate students and graduate students who write short essays about their personal book collections.
This year, Sophie Levin, a PhD candidate in English and comparative literature in Arts & Sciences, won the top prize in the graduate category for the essay “’Crossfires: Foreign Souls and Lands’ and Feminist Modernist Recovery in Translation.” Zenique Gardner Perry, who is working on a master’s in creative nonfiction in Arts & Sciences, came in second with “An Inheritance.”
In the undergraduate category, Noah Slaughter, a junior majoring in German in Arts & Sciences, took first place for the essay “My Literary Web.” Tirzah Reed, a senior majoring in art in the Sam Fox School of Design & Visual Arts with a minor in educational studies in Arts & Sciences, won second place for “Plants, Dishes, and Stray Bullets.”
Learn more and read the essays on the libraries’ website.
