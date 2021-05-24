Media Advisory: Washington University’s Center for Diversity and Inclusion to plant Black Lives Matter Flags tomorrow in memory of George Floyd

What: In memory of George Floyd, the leaders of the Washington University in St. Louis Center for Diversity and Inclusion (CDI) will plant Black Lives Matter flags on the lawn east of Brookings Hall on the Danforth Campus. The flags will be planted in the shape of 9:29 in recognition of the nine minutes and 29 seconds that former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on the neck of George Floyd. A poster will be erected at the site stating, “Today we uplift George Floyd’s life as it sparked an awakening on race, justice, and the need for action in our country and around the world. We remember with these flags the nine minutes and twenty nine seconds that Floyd struggled for his life on a street in Minneapolis, Minnesota. #BlackLivesMatter.”

Who: Mark Kamimura-Jiménez, associate vice chancellor for Student Affairs and dean of the Center for Diversity and Inclusion, and Travis Tucker Jr., associate director of the CDI, will be available for comment during the flag planting, which is expected to take 60 to 75 minutes.

When: 8 a.m. Tuesday, May 25; the flags will be up until 4 p.m. May 25.

Where: The lawn east of Brookings Hall. Parking available at Sumers Welcome Center, 1 Wrighton Way at Forsyth Boulevard

NOTE: Please call Diane Toroian Keaggy at 314-974-4238 if you plan to cover.