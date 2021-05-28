MEDIA ADVISORY: Washington University’s delayed in-person Commencement ceremonies for Class of 2020

Julie Gerberding, first woman to lead CDC, to deliver address to returning alumni

WHAT: Delayed by a year, students who graduated in 2020 will finally get their chance to experience the time-honored tradition of walking in their Washington University in St. Louis Commencement.

The 2020 universitywide Commencement ceremony was canceled in the midst of the pandemic. The university recognized the Class of 2020’s graduation through online ceremonies and celebrations last May.

WHO: Julie L. Gerberding, MD, the first woman to serve as director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, will deliver the address to the returning graduates at each of the three ceremonies.

More than 1,300 members of the Class of 2020 will be back on campus to take part in the ceremonies, and more than 160 will join virtually.

WHERE: Francis Olympic Field, at Forsyth Boulevard and Olympian Way, near Big Bend Boulevard

WHEN: Sunday, May 30. The university is holding three ceremonies beginning at 8:30 a.m. The morning and noon ceremonies will be for those who earned undergraduate degrees, divided in alphabetical order by last name. A ceremony at 3:30 p.m. is for graduate and professional schools’ graduates.

For a list of ceremonies and times, visit the Commencement website.

Per guidance from the university’s COVID Monitoring Team and the local health department, both of which advise wearing masks in large group situations, the university still will require masking for all guests.

