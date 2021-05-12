Researchers win NIH grant

Linda J. Pike, the Alumni Endowed Professor of Biochemistry and Molecular Biophysics, along with Alexander S. Holehouse, assistant professor of biochemistry and molecular biophysics, both at the School of Medicine, and Gary J. Patti, the Michael and Tana Powell Professor of Chemistry in Arts & Sciences, and professor of genetics and of medicine at the School of Medicine, received a four-year grant totaling $1.45 million from the National Institute of General Medical Sciences of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) for their research titled “Intrinsic Disorder and Agonist Bias in EGF Receptor Signaling.”
