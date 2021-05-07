Student move-out donation drive underway

As the academic year winds down, it’s time again for students to move out for the summer. The Office of Sustainability, along with several campus partners, has organized a move-out donation program, “Share Our Stuff,” to keep reusable goods out of landfills.
There are options for both on-campus and off-campus housing to donate furniture, clothing, household items and more.
Learn more on the sustainability website.
