THE RECORD

Student move-out donation drive underway

As the academic year winds down, it’s time again for students to move out for the summer. The Office of Sustainability, along with several campus partners, has organized a move-out donation program, “Share Our Stuff,” to keep reusable goods out of landfills.

There are options for both on-campus and off-campus housing to donate furniture, clothing, household items and more.

Learn more on the sustainability website.

Leave a Comment

Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.

You Might Also Like

Latest from the Record

Announcements

Student move-out donation drive underway

Reminder about campus parking during Commencement events

New promotional product licensees named

Notables

Darcy receives Gold Medal from interventional radiology society

Sachs testifies before House committee

Hammond receives Merck research fellowship

Obituaries

Michael E. Hughes, assistant professor of pulmonary medicine, 41

Michael Friedlander, professor emeritus of physics, 92

William M. Boothby, professor emeritus of mathematics, 102

Research Wire

Bose, Meacham receive Defense Department grant

Fournier to study dynamics of fast chemical reactions

Fike receives NSF geobiology grant

The View From Here

4.26.21

4.12.21

4.5.21

Washington People

Megan Flake: Keeping engineering labs running during the pandemic

Barbara Kunkel: Prolific researcher, exceptional educator

Eric W. Carson

Who Knew WashU?

Who Knew WashU? 1.27.21

Who Knew WashU? 1.13.21

Who Knew WashU? 12.9.20