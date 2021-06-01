Burgers receives $3.5M NIH grant

Peter M. Burgers, the Marvin A. Brennecke Professor of Biological Chemistry at the Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, received a five-year $3.5 million renewal grant from the National Institute of General Medical Sciences of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) for his research titled “Mechanisms of DNA replication and maintenance in eukaryotes.”
