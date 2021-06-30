Chancellor marks Workday’s launch July 1

Workday, Washington University in St. Louis’ new human resources and financial administrative system, which will launch Thursday, July 1, as part of the multiyear MyDay initiative.

Here, Chancellor Andrew D. Martin shares a video message with the university community marking this important milestone and thanking the team who worked on the project.

He also encouraged faculty and staff to have patience and support one another during this transition. Visit the Get Ready section of the MyDay website for resources and tools.