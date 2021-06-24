THE RECORD

Four university members named to Focus St. Louis cohort

By Kelly Wiese Niemeyer

Four members of the Washington University in St. Louis community are among the 73 individuals selected by Focus St. Louis from the private, public and nonprofit sectors for its 46th Leadership St. Louis class. 

FOCUS ST. LOUIS

They are: 

  • Betsy Abente, associate director of the International Center for Child Health and Development at the Brown School;
  • Susan Craig, career consultant at the Career Center and adjunct instructor in international affairs at University College;
  • Andwele Jolly, executive director of business affairs in the Department of Pathology & Immunology at the School of Medicine; and  
  • Richard Payton, chief of staff to Henry S. Webber, executive vice chancellor for civic affairs and strategic planning

Leadership St. Louis is a highly respected program for experienced leaders who have demonstrated a deep commitment to improving the St. Louis region. The immersive nine-month curriculum explores issues such as economic development, racial equity, education, criminal justice, poverty, immigration, and arts and culture.

Learn more on the Focus St. Louis website.

